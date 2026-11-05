Who Was Bob Heinz? 5 Things to Know About the Super Bowl Champ Who Died

Heinz was part of the 1972 Miami Dolphins Perfect Team. Learn about the legendary football player here.

Bob Heinz, the former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle and two-time Super Bowl champion, died, his former team confirmed on November 3, 2026. He was 79. Heinz was a member of the legendary 1972 Dolphins team that made NFL history with a picture-perfect season and helped lead the franchise to back-to-back Super Bowl victories.

“Bob was a member of the 1972 Perfect Team, a two-time Super Bowl champion and a key part of Miami’s legendary No-Name Defense,” the Dolphins said in a public statement. “We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, loved ones and former teammates.”

Here are five things to know about Heinz, his career, family and life off the football field.

Bob Heinz Was a Two-Time Super Bowl Champion

Heinz made his mark on NFL history as a member of the Miami Dolphins during one of the team’s most successful eras in history. He was drafted in the second round of the 1969 NFL Draft, being the 37th overall pick.

The late football star played defensive tackle for Miami from 1969 to 1977 and was part of the teams that won Super Bowls VII and VIII.

He Was Part of the NFL’s Only Perfect Season

One of Heinz’s biggest career accomplishments was being part of the 1972 Miami Dolphins, who is still the only team in NFL history to complete a season undefeated and untied.

The Dolphins finished the regular season with a 14-0 record before winning three postseason games, including Super Bowl VII.

Bob Heinz Played on the Famous ‘No-Name Defense’

Heinz was an important member of Miami’s legendary “No-Name Defense,” a nickname that originated with former Dallas Cowboys head coach Tom Landry. Landry reportedly used the term to describe the Dolphins’ defensive unit.

He played alongside notable defensive teammates, including Manny Fernandez, Bill Stanfill and Vern Den Herder.

He Played College Football Before Joining the NFL

Born as Robert Kenneth Heinz on July 25, 1947, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Heinz moved to California with his family during high school. He attended Lincoln High School in Stockton, where he excelled in football as well as basketball and track and field.

He continued playing football at San Joaquin Delta College before transferring to the University of the Pacific, where he played defensive tackle for the Tigers. The Dolphins then selected him in the second round of the 1969 NFL Draft.

After playing eight seasons in Miami, Heinz finished his professional football career with the Washington Redskins in 1978.

Bob Heinz Is Survived by His Wife and Three Children

Heinz died on October 31, 2026, at his home in Fresno, California. He was 79. According to the Miami Herald, his son, John Heinz, confirmed that he died of natural causes. He had reportedly been diagnosed with heart failure four years earlier.

Heinz married his wife, Carol Covington, in 1970, and the couple celebrated 56 years of marriage. They raised three children together: Julie, Joe and John.