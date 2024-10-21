Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HollywoodLife

    Paul Di’Anno: 5 Things to Know About the Iron Maiden Singer Who Died

    By Jessica Acosta,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49uIQ2_0wGBj7DF00

    Former Iron Maiden member Paul Di’Anno has died at the age of 66. Learn more about the singer.

    The heavy metal genre has lost one of its own. Paul Di’Anno has died at the age of 66 at his home in Salisbury, Maryland. His passing was confirmed by Iron Maiden’s lead vocalist’s label, Conquest Music, which shared a statement on behalf of his family on Facebook on Monday, October 21, 2024. “ Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023,” the statement read. They added, “ Conquest Music are proud to have had Paul Di’Anno in our artist family and ask his legion of fans to raise a glass in his memory.”

    To learn more about the late singer, Hollywood Life has rounded up five facts about him below.

    When Was Paul Di’Anno Born?

    He was born on May 17, 1958, and was biologically named Paul Andrews at birth.

    Where is Paul Di’Anno From?

    Paul Di’Anno was born in London, United Kingdom.

    Paul Di’Anno Was Part of Iron Maiden

    Iron Maiden is a popular heavy metal band that was formed in the 1970s. While speaking to Metal Hammer in 2022, he shared, “ The two albums I made with the band were pivotal [to the metal genre]. Later on in my life when I met Metallica , Pantera and Sepultura and they told me that those albums were what got them into music, it made me incredibly proud.” He was let go from the band due to alleged alcohol and drug abuse, according to Rolling Stone .

    Following his recent passing, the band dedicated a post to him on social media that read,” We are all deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Paul Di’Anno earlier today. Paul’s contribution to Iron Maiden was immense and helped set us on the path we have been travelling as a band for almost five decades. His pioneering presence as a frontman and vocalist, both on stage and on our first two albums, will be very fondly remembered not just by us, but by fans around the world.”

    Paul Di’Anno’s Cause of Death

    Paul’s cause of death has not been revealed, but he had been open about suffering from medical issues. In June 2024, he told The Metal Voice , “ I’ve been really ill the last couple of months with infection after infection after infection, ’cause I caught pneumonia last year in Mexico. I was over there doing physio after I finished a tour.”

    Did Paul Di’Anno Have Any Children?

    According to The Independent , Paul was said to have been a father of six and had been married five times throughout his lifetime.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Terrifier 3’ Post-Credits Scene: Is There One at the End of the Horror Movie?
    HollywoodLife11 days ago
    Art That Speaks: Inside Melody Hansen’s Unique Artistic Vision
    HollywoodLife7 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Liam Payne’s Net Worth 2024: How Much Money He Made
    HollywoodLife5 days ago
    Brianna Chickenfry’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Social Media Star Makes Now
    HollywoodLife15 hours ago
    The Quest for Identity: Discovering Depths of Self in Ernest W. Cockrell’s ‘Samson’s Shadow’
    HollywoodLife7 days ago
    Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS: What to Know About This Once-in-a-Lifetime Event
    HollywoodLife5 days ago
    Were Liam Payne & Diddy Friends? Conspiracy Theories Explained
    HollywoodLife5 days ago
    Is Today a Federal Holiday? What to Know About Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2024
    HollywoodLife8 days ago
    Liam Payne’s Health: About the English Singer’s Past Alcoholism & More
    HollywoodLife6 days ago
    Mike Jeffries: 5 Things About the Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO
    HollywoodLife18 hours ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Partners With McDonald’s: How to Get a Free Doughnut
    HollywoodLife11 days ago
    Hunter’s Moon: Everything You Need to Know About Tonight’s Supermoon
    HollywoodLife5 days ago
    Carnival Games, Face Painting & More: Halloween Celebration in Hanover Promises "Fang-Tastic" Time
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Book: Release Date & More
    HollywoodLife7 days ago
    Zayn Malik’s Net Worth 2024: How Much Money the Singer Has Now
    HollywoodLife4 days ago
    ‘Smile 2’: Is There an End-Credits Scene? Rumors Explained
    HollywoodLife4 days ago
    Chicken Listeria Outbreak: What to Know About the 10-Million-Pound Meat Recall
    HollywoodLife7 days ago
    Will the Northern Lights Be Visible Friday Night? Where to See Them
    HollywoodLife11 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA18 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney19 days ago
    Celebrity & Family Tributes to Liam Payne After His Shocking Death
    HollywoodLife6 days ago
    Dr. Ivan Rusilko’s Functional Medicine: The Secret Weapon Behind Celebrity Longevity: From Athletes to Actors
    HollywoodLife18 hours ago
    Meet Mabel: The Sweet Girl Abandoned Outside Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney26 days ago
    Ethel Kennedy’s Children: How Many Kids She & Robert F. Kennedy Shared
    HollywoodLife12 days ago
    Tropical Storm Leslie’s Path: Where Is the Possible Hurricane Headed?
    HollywoodLife11 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy