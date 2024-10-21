Paul Di’Anno: 5 Things to Know About the Iron Maiden Singer Who Died

Former Iron Maiden member Paul Di’Anno has died at the age of 66. Learn more about the singer.

The heavy metal genre has lost one of its own. Paul Di’Anno has died at the age of 66 at his home in Salisbury, Maryland. His passing was confirmed by Iron Maiden’s lead vocalist’s label, Conquest Music, which shared a statement on behalf of his family on Facebook on Monday, October 21, 2024. “ Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023,” the statement read. They added, “ Conquest Music are proud to have had Paul Di’Anno in our artist family and ask his legion of fans to raise a glass in his memory.”

To learn more about the late singer, Hollywood Life has rounded up five facts about him below.

When Was Paul Di’Anno Born?

He was born on May 17, 1958, and was biologically named Paul Andrews at birth.

Where is Paul Di’Anno From?

Paul Di’Anno was born in London, United Kingdom.

Paul Di’Anno Was Part of Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden is a popular heavy metal band that was formed in the 1970s. While speaking to Metal Hammer in 2022, he shared, “ The two albums I made with the band were pivotal [to the metal genre]. Later on in my life when I met Metallica , Pantera and Sepultura and they told me that those albums were what got them into music, it made me incredibly proud.” He was let go from the band due to alleged alcohol and drug abuse, according to Rolling Stone .

Following his recent passing, the band dedicated a post to him on social media that read,” We are all deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Paul Di’Anno earlier today. Paul’s contribution to Iron Maiden was immense and helped set us on the path we have been travelling as a band for almost five decades. His pioneering presence as a frontman and vocalist, both on stage and on our first two albums, will be very fondly remembered not just by us, but by fans around the world.”

Paul Di’Anno’s Cause of Death

Paul’s cause of death has not been revealed, but he had been open about suffering from medical issues. In June 2024, he told The Metal Voice , “ I’ve been really ill the last couple of months with infection after infection after infection, ’cause I caught pneumonia last year in Mexico. I was over there doing physio after I finished a tour.”

Did Paul Di’Anno Have Any Children?

According to The Independent , Paul was said to have been a father of six and had been married five times throughout his lifetime.