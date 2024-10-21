Open in App
    Danielle Peazer: 5 Things to Know About Liam Payne’s Ex-Girlfriend

    By Jessica Acosta,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cpm1f_0wFr37cB00

    Liam Payne’s ex-girlfriend, Danielle Peazer, broke her silence on his passing. Learn more about the late singer’s former girlfriend.

    With Liam Payne’s passing, many have come forward to speak about the former One Direction singer, including his ex-girlfriend Danielle Peazer . The 36-year-old took to Instagram to share a message dedicated to the late “Teardrops” singer, who tragically passed away after falling from the third floor of his hotel room. Danielle and Liam dated from 2010 to 2013 while he was still in the boy band. While many are familiar with his past relationships with Maya Henry , Sophia Smith , and his most recent relationship with Kate Cassidy , some wonder about Danielle Peazer, the woman who captured his heart in the early 2010s.

    Hollywood Life has rounded up five facts about Danielle. Read below to learn more.

    When was Danielle Peazer Born?

    Danielle was born on June 10, 1988.

    Where is Danielle Peazer From?

    Danielle Peazer was born in London, United Kingdom.

    Danielle Peazer is a Mom

    Years after dating Liam, Danielle began a relationship with Sonny Jay. They went Instagram official in June 2023 on his birthday, where she captioned the post , “Is this what you call a hard launch?” In January 2024, she announced on Instagram that she was expecting a baby with the 31-year-old radio presenter. They welcomed their daughter, Mia, in May 2024.

    Danielle Peazer Shares Her Motherhood Journey on YouTube

    Danielle has been active on YouTube long before becoming a mother. She posts workout videos, fitness challenges, vlogs, and motherhood content. Her YouTube channel has over 304k subscribers, and she shares reels and other content with her 1 million Instagram followers.

    Danielle Peazer’s Message to the Late Liam Payne

    On Sunday, October 20, 2024, Danielle took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message: “ This still doesn’t feel real. Despite being aware of your struggles over the years, I hopec and prayed that this day would never come. But now we’re all facing the reality of living a life without your presence. “

    She added, “ Our relationship may have ended back in 2013, but that seemed to be just the start of our story. The things we went through and experienced from then all the way until last year could be described as unique to some and misunderstood by others, but I think deep down we always knew we’d have some sort of connection forever, no matter where our individual lives took us. “

    Danielle concluded, “ Receiving a message from you a couple of weeks ago expressing your happiness for the love I found with Sonny and Mia is something I’ll cherish forever. “

