Kris Kristofferson: 5 Things About the Late ‘A Star Is Born’ Actor

The late singer-songwriter and actor died at the age of 88 in 2024. Learn more about Kris’ career, family and more.

Kris Kristofferson will always be remembered for his prolific music and acting career. The late singer died at the age of 88 in September 2024, three years after he announced his retirement from the entertainment industry. His family released a statement confirming the news, and no cause of death was disclosed.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28 at home,” the statement from Kris’ wife and children read. “We’re all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all.”

In honor of Kris’ memory, Hollywood Life rounded up five facts about the late “Me and Bobby McGee” singer, below.

Kris Kristofferson Was in A Star Is Born 1976

One of Kris’ most defining roles of his acting career was playing John Norman Howard opposite Barbra Streisand ‘s Esther Hoffman in 1976’s A Star Is Born . The film is a remake of the original 1937 movie. The co-stars remained friends for years after working together.

While speaking with The U.S. Sun in April 2020, Kris said he was “proud” of the film but gave “most of the credit to Barbra.”

“My music got more attention after A Star Is Born, and that helped support me and my band during the lean years,” he explained to the publication.

When the news broke of Kris’ death in 2024, Barbra penned a heartfelt Instagram tribute for her late co-star.

“The first time I saw Kris performing at the Troubadour club in L.A. I knew he was something special,” the actress wrote alongside her carousel post. “Barefoot and strumming his guitar, he seemed like the perfect choice for a script I was developing, which eventually became A Star Is Born . In the movie, Kris and I sang the song I’d written for the film’s main love theme, ‘Evergreen.'”

While recalling her 2019 performance with Kris in Hyde Park, London, Barbra described him as “charming as ever,” and pointed out that the audience “showered him with applause.”

“It was a joy seeing him receive the recognition and love he so richly deserved,” Barbra concluded. “My thoughts go to Kris’ wife, Lisa who I know supported him in every way possible.”

He Was an Actor and a Musician

Landing his role in A Star Is Born was fitting for Kris, as he was both an actor and a musician. His other popular film credits were in the movies Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid, Lone Star and the Blade franchise.

As for his music, Kris is known for his hits “Me and Bobby McGee,” “For the Good Times,” “Help Me Make It Through the Night” and several more.

Kris Was Married Three Times

In 1961, Kris married his first wife, Frances Beer , and they divorced in 1969. Four years later, the late country music singer wed his second wife, Rita Coolidge in 1973. The couple divorced in 1980, and Kris moved on with his third wife, Lisa Meyers in 1983. The spouses remained married until Kris’ death in 2024.

He Had Eight Children

Kris was a father to eight children : Tracy, Kris Jr., Casey, Jesse, Jody, John, Kelly and Blake. Kris and his ex-wife Frances shared Tracey and Kris Jr. together, and the late musician shared Casey with his ex-wife Rita.

Lisa and Kris share their adult kids, Blake, Kelly, John, Jody and Jesse, together.

Kris Died in 2024

On September 29, 2024, Kris’ family revealed that he had died one day beforehand. They did not disclose the cause of his death.