Launch Gallery: Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde: Photos Of The Couple

The ‘Booksmart’ director is head over heels for a Brit from the art world, and her former flames include a pop superstar and a ‘Saturday Night Live’ alum. Get the scoop on her love life here.

Olivia Wilde has always kept fans guessing when it comes to her love life. From a whirlwind connection that blossomed on a movie set to a love story that lasted nearly a decade, the actress and filmmaker has watched her relationships make headlines for years. These days, her heart belongs to someone who prefers to stay far from the spotlight.

Keep reading to find out who he is.

Who Is Olivia Wilde’s Boyfriend Caspar Jopling?

Caspar Jopling is a Harvard-educated British art dealer who has been romantically linked to Olivia for more than a year. He was previously married to singer Ellie Goulding from 2019 until they announced their separation in February 2024, when both said they remained close friends committed to co-parenting their son, Arthur.

Olivia opened up about the relationship in her June 2026 cover story for The Cut, explaining that she wants to protect a partner who isn’t a public figure. “I’m in a really lovely relationship now. I adore him, and I feel completely whole and intact as a person,” she told the magazine.

When Did Olivia Wilde Start Dating Caspar Jopling?

Olivia and Caspar first sparked romance rumors in September 2025, when photos obtained by Page Six showed them kissing outside The Pelican in London’s Notting Hill after a dinner that reportedly lasted three hours. In January 2026, she shared a series of Instagram photos from the Sundance Film Festival, including one of her hugging a man whose face was cropped out of the frame, and Us Weekly confirmed he was Caspar.

That same month, a source told People that their bond was deepening. “It seems to be getting serious,” the insider said. “He’s introduced her to his family and friends.”

When Did Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles Break Up?

Olivia and Harry Styles called it quits in November 2022, when multiple sources told People the pair had decided to take a break. The two grew close on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, which she directed and costarred in, and they first stepped out together publicly at a wedding in January 2021.

Harry has since moved on with Zoë Kravitz. In April 2026, People reported that the couple were engaged and had shared the happy news with a small circle.

When Did Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Split?

Olivia and Jason Sudeikis ended their engagement in late 2020 after nearly nine years together. They began dating in November 2011, got engaged in January 2013 and share two children, son Otis and daughter Daisy. Before Jason, Olivia was married to filmmaker Tao Ruspoli from 2003 until 2011.

Their split made headlines again in April 2022, when Olivia was served custody papers onstage at CinemaCon while presenting Don’t Worry Darling. A representative for Jason said at the time that he had no prior knowledge of when the documents would be delivered.

Olivia revisited the moment on the June 17, 2026, episode of Call Her Daddy. “Obviously, it was incredibly traumatizing,” she said. She added, “I know that whether or not he knew it was going to happen, I know it really hurt him to see it happening to me.”

The exes appeared to be on good terms when they shared a friendly hug during an April 2026 outing in Los Angeles, per E! News. On the work front, Olivia’s third feature as a director, The Invite, grossed more than $55 million worldwide and is now streaming exclusively on HBO Max.

Launch Related Gallery: Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis: See Photos Of The Former Couple