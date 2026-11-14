The woman going viral as Chris Brown’s latest “Take You Down” girl is speaking out, not only to share her great experience but to praise Chris and his welcoming team for making her feel comfortable.

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The woman who goes by Miology on TikTok (@amiyah_carter) broke down her night in a recap video after being pulled from the crowd on night five of The R&B Tour’s record-setting Atlanta run at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. She opened with a message for her girls: “Plus size baddies! We’re up a thousand!”

She says she had floor seats in section G, and about an hour into the show, somebody tapped her on the shoulder. It was a member of Chris’s team, asking if she wanted to be the one. She figured it had to be a joke. “Is this a joke or what? Like that’s what I’m thinking in my head,” she said. Once she realized it was real, she followed him to the back, and she wants folks to know there was no setup involved. “It was random. I was not pre-select. I was not none of that. It was so random clearly.”

Backstage, she says the energy was nothing but love. She took a few shots, talked with the guy who grabbed her, and let the nerves settle. She admits she was feeling a lot at once. “I don’t know if he’ll like me or not, but we just gonna go along with it,” she remembered thinking. Then Lance, one of Chris’s dancers, took her hand and went into full hype-man mode. She says he kept reminding her she looked good and had this. When the crew asked her to ditch the windbreaker she walked in wearing, she did, and the cheers kept coming.

The moment that really got her was Chris walking backstage himself. According to Miology, he told her not to be nervous, hugged her, and kissed her. “I said Chris, I love you so much,” she said, adding that he told her he loved her too. That kind of welcome made all the difference. “Literally everybody made me feel super comfortable and super confident with myself,” she said.

Onstage, the stadium noise faded into a blur. She mostly heard the crowd and Chris’s voice, and she sang along. “I was like, oh he sound good,” she laughed. She expected a short routine, but Brown had other plans. “I think it’s going to be like you know a little one-two but baby he surprised me.” She also made it clear it went well beyond a quick peck, though she keeps the details tasteful. What stuck with her most was the eye contact.

She ended her video with gratitude. “I just want to say thank you guys for the comments, for the likes, for the shares,” she said, before giving the crew their flowers. “Chris’s team is so sweet. They are so nice.” Her final review: “10 out of 10 experience.”