A cop who took an oath to protect and serve is now the one the community needed protection from. A Louisiana judge has put that former officer away for the rest of his life and tacked on a well-needed punishment.



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Kedreyon K. Williams, 31, a former New Roads police officer and volunteer firefighter, was sentenced to three life terms and castration for raping children between the ages of 8 and 11. A jury found him guilty in October on three counts of first-degree child rape, plus indecent behavior with a child and possession of child pornography, after a four-day trial.

Jurors didn’t need long. They came back in just 39 minutes, according to District Attorney Tony Clayton.

The case started with a mother. She called police after her child told her what happened, and the investigation turned up other child victims. Prosecutors say Williams was also convicted over a video on his phone of a child performing a sex act on him.

Now rape already means a mandatory life sentence in Louisiana, but Clayton filed a motion for castration on top of it. District Judge Kevin Kimball called it the “worst case” of child sexual abuse he had ever seen. “We will take his manhood!” the DA said, and his office called castration another layer of punishment for crimes against kids who couldn’t fight back.

The DA’s office told Louisiana First News that Williams will undergo chemical castration, not physical. Louisiana has allowed chemical castration since 2008, and a court-appointed medical expert has to first evaluate whether a defendant is an appropriate candidate for treatment. A 2014 change reportedly gave judges the option of surgical castration when the victim is under 13, which fits the ages in this case.

For now, the sentence stands. Williams is headed to prison for life, and the kids he harmed finally got somebody in their corner.