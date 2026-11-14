Chris Watts, the Colorado man serving multiple life sentences for killing his pregnant wife and two young daughters, is back in the headlines following a Daily Mail report alleging that he has had romantic or sexual relationships with other men while incarcerated in Wisconsin.

The claims are based largely on unnamed sources, including one described by the publication as a “well-placed source.” The allegations have not been independently confirmed, and the report does not establish that Watts has been disciplined over any recent relationship. Watts, 41, is serving three consecutive life sentences and two concurrent life sentences for the murders of his wife, Shanann Watts, and their daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3. The killings took place in Frederick, Colorado, in August 2018.

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Shanann’s body was found in a shallow grave at an oil worksite. The girls’ bodies were recovered from oil tanks at the site. Watts initially denied knowing where his family was, but later admitted to killing them and pleaded guilty. Before the murders, he had been having an affair with a co-worker. The case drew widespread attention and has since been covered in documentaries, television programs, and podcasts, including a Netflix documentary. Watts’ life in prison has also remained a subject of public curiosity, with reports over the years describing letters he has received from admirers, many of them women.

According to People, Watts became engaged in August to a 39-year-old real estate agent who moved from Ohio to be closer to him. The Daily Mail now reports that the engagement has ended, though the report does not provide details about when or why the relationship concluded.

The publication’s account of Watts’ alleged relationships with male prisoners at Dodge Correctional Institution relies on sources who were not named. Cheryln Cadle, a true-crime author described by the Daily Mail as one of Watts’ regular pen pals, offered her view of his relationships.

“Chris can’t be alone,” Cadle told the publication. “He needs constant affection and attention, and he’ll get it from whoever is available.” An unnamed prison employee told the Daily Mail that Watts has attracted interest from younger inmates and alleged that guards recently separated him from another prisoner over concerns about an “inappropriate” relationship.

“Younger guys flock to Chris,” the employee said. “He’s really got a hold over them, and they’ll usually do whatever he wants.”

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The same source claimed that some younger prisoners seek Watts’ approval and attention, and alleged that he sometimes gave them items from the prison commissary.

“They follow him around, want to talk to him, want his attention,” the employee said. “And he’s generous with his commissary, so he [gets] things for them, gifts, [or] whatever it takes for them to like him.”

The source also claimed that some inmates had “crushes” on Watts and alleged that he flirted with them. The employee suggested that certain interactions had attracted the attention of prison guards, but did not provide independently verified details about specific incidents.

A former inmate also spoke to the publication about the possibility of sexual activity between prisoners, saying that inmates risk being caught and may rely on others to watch for guards.

“We’re on a constant lookout,” the former inmate said.

Speculation about Watts’ sexuality has surfaced before. In 2018, an unidentified man told HLN’s Crime & Justice with Ashleigh Banfield that he had been in a relationship with Watts. That claim, too, was based on the individual’s account.

The Daily Mail also referenced a separate incident from 2020, reporting that Watts was disciplined after guards allegedly found his underwear, petroleum jelly, baby oil, and other personal items in a cell adjoining that of Dylan Tallman, who was then serving time on drug-related charges.

Citing prison records, the publication reported that Watts and Tallman had communicated for hours through an electrical outlet in the wall between their cells. They reportedly called it the “holy outlet” before prison officials separated them.

The latest report focuses on allegations made by unnamed sources and does not establish whether Watts has faced any recent disciplinary action. The Wisconsin prison system has not been quoted confirming the claims in the account.

Watts’ crimes remain the defining fact of his incarceration. He pleaded guilty to murdering his wife and daughters and is serving life sentences without the possibility of release. The new reporting concerns alleged conduct during that sentence, but the claims about relationships with other prisoners remain unverified.