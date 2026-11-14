A tanker and a river cruise ship collided on the Mississippi River near the Port of New Orleans on Tuesday, prompting a multi-agency emergency response and an ongoing search-and-rescue operation.

The collision occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m. outside 1350 Port of New Orleans Place, near the Crescent City Connection on the New Orleans side of the river. The Atlantic Asphalt tanker struck the American Cruise Lines vessel American Heritage while the cruise ship was docked. The American Heritage had arrived roughly two hours earlier to begin disembarking passengers, according to Port NOLA. About 129 passengers, along with crew members, were aboard when the collision happened.

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Port NOLA Harbor Police, the New Orleans Fire Department, New Orleans Police Department, U.S. Coast Guard, and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene. Rescue operations were underway as officials worked to account for everyone aboard and assess injuries.

Passengers were being brought into the Port of New Orleans Administration Building at 1350 Port of New Orleans Place for triage and assistance, port officials said. More than a dozen people had been taken to area hospitals, according to city officials. At least 12 people were reported unaccounted for as rescue efforts continued. Authorities had not yet confirmed the final number of injuries or whether there were any fatalities.

“Our immediate priority is the safety of all passengers, crew members and first responders,” Port NOLA said in a news release. “This remains an active and evolving incident. The number of injuries and the cause of the allision have not yet been confirmed. Additional updates will be provided as information is confirmed.”

Mayor Helena Moreno said emergency crews were coordinating their response and that search-and-rescue efforts remained active.

“Multiple individuals have been rescued, and search-and-rescue operations remain ongoing,” Moreno said in a statement. “Public safety agencies are coordinating response efforts, with the immediate priority being the safety and rescue of those involved.”

President Donald Trump was briefed on the collision, according to a senior White House official.

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The cause of the crash has not been established. Officials have not yet released details about the circumstances leading up to the collision or described the extent of damage to either vessel. The number of people still unaccounted for and the injury count may change as emergency crews continue their work.

Authorities have not announced when additional confirmed information will be available.