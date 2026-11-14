The National Weather Service reported nationwide internet and communications problems Friday, warning that some of its online weather information may be inaccessible or out of date.

In a notice posted on its website, the agency said the disruption could affect access to forecasts and other weather products. Some pages may not load, while information that is available may not reflect the latest conditions.

“The NWS has been experiencing nation-wide internet and communications issues. You may not be able to access products on our webpages, or these products will be old,” the notice said. “Technicians are actively working to resolve these issues as soon as possible.”

The agency said local National Weather Service offices are continuing to issue watches, warnings, and forecasts despite the problems. Those alerts may also be available through external websites, although access to NWS webpages could remain unreliable while technicians work to restore service.

The weather agency apologized for the disruption but did not provide an estimated time for the websites and communications systems to return to normal. It also did not say whether the outage was affecting only online access or other parts of its operations.

The latest notice follows an earlier acknowledgment of problems with the agency’s online radar platform, radar.weather.gov. It was not immediately clear whether that earlier outage and Friday’s nationwide disruption were part of the same technical issue. The problems could make it harder for people to access updated forecasts and weather products directly from the National Weather Service. The agency emphasized, however, that local offices remain active and are continuing to issue official alerts.

The disruption occurred on the same day the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop for departing flights. The FAA said communication issues affecting Air

Route Traffic Control Centers prompted the order, which took effect at 2:54 p.m. Central Time.

The FAA’s advisory listed 10 p.m. Central Time as the estimated end of the ground stop, but officials had not confirmed when flights would resume. The aviation disruption and the National Weather Service outage were reported on the same day, but no connection between the two incidents had been confirmed.

For now, the National Weather Service says its local offices continue to provide watches, warnings, and forecasts while technicians work to address the broader internet and communications problems.

The agency has not announced when full access to its online products will be restored.