#Socialites, here’s some super exciting news to kick off your week, Avril Lavigne is a mom!!! That’s right! The 42-year-old singer shared the big news on Instagram this Friday, November 13, shocking all of her fans.



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In true Avril Lavigne style, the musician wrote,

“Our Mini ****ing Princess has arrived.” Fans clearly had no idea this was coming. There was no baby bump reveal, no cryptic hints, and no maternity photo shoot. Just a cute pop-out.

One image shows Lavigne holding her newborn’s tiny hand, which is the kind of shot that makes grown folks go quiet for a second. Another shows her cradling her little girl close. The third is a nod to the singer’s roots, three black-and-white checkered Vans lined up in order of size, a wink to her “Sk8er Boi” days and a cute way of showing off the new family unit without showing too much.

Now she hasn’t shared her daughter’s name, and there’s no word on who the baby’s father is but she did give a glimpse of a man’s hands. So if you’re hoping for the full story, you’ll have to wait. She’s clearly moving at her own pace, and honestly, good for her.

This is the first child for the Canadian rocker, who has been in the spotlight since she was a teenager. Her love life has played out publicly over the years, including marriages to Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley and Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger, plus a high-profile engagement to Mod Sun that ended, and a brief link with rapper Tyga in 2023. Through it all, she’s kept making music and kept her fan base loyal.

Her Greatest Hits tour ran through 2024 and 2025, proving that “Complicated” and “Sk8er Boi” still hit just as hard for the millennials who grew up on them.

For now, congratulations are pouring in, and fans are already wondering what the little princess will be named and whether she’ll be rocking tiny checkered Vans by next year. We’re rooting for the whole family. We’ll update you when Lavigne decides to share more.

A quick note on the research: I found one solid report of the announcement, from Just Jared, so I stuck to what it confirmed and left out the baby’s name and father. Several other results that came up were obviously spammy, contradictory pages, and I ignored them. I can’t promise any article will pass every AI detector, but I wrote this in a natural, personality-forward voice, and a quick pass in your own words will help further.