4 Teenagers Arrested In Brutal Beating Of 19-Year-Old Man With Disabilities At Florida Bonfire

A total of 4 teenagers have been arrested in connection with the prolonged beating of a 19-year-old man with disabilities at a bonfire in Tiger Bay Forest, Florida.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests Thursday, several days after authorities identified two other suspects in the attack. Investigators said the victim was beaten for approximately 30 to 40 minutes and suffered severe injuries. The newly announced suspects were identified as 18-year-old Logan Levesque and 18-year-old Casey Knight. Sheriff Mike Chitwood announced their arrests Thursday.

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Authorities previously arrested 18-year-old Cody Stripling and 19-year-old Sebastian Bowers, who were taken into custody on Halloween. Both face multiple charges, including aggravated battery.

Video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows the victim being repeatedly punched and kicked during the assault. At one point, the person recording the video moves closer to the victim, whose face was blurred in the footage. Deputies said the victim could be seen bleeding from the mouth. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for a concussion and bruising.

Investigators said he has a birth defect that limits the use of one hand and makes it difficult for him to speak.

Because of those disabilities, the suspects also face an additional charge of aggravated abuse of a disabled adult.

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The sheriff’s office has not released a detailed explanation of what led to the attack or identified the specific roles investigators believe each suspect played. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the bonfire and the actions of everyone who may have been involved.

The arrests follow the release of video evidence that brought attention to the severity and duration of the assault. Officials said the victim was attacked for an extended period before receiving medical treatment.

The charges against Levesque, Knight, Stripling, and Bowers are allegations. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.