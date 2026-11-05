California Governor Gavin Newsom Commutes Death Sentences for More Than 500 California Prisoners

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has commuted the death sentences of more than 500 people on the state’s death row, ensuring they cannot be executed by a future administration.

The sweeping action, announced Thursday near the end of Newsom’s term, converts the sentences of 529 men and 19 women to life in prison without the possibility of parole. It represents the largest mass clearing of a death row in modern U.S. history.

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Newsom said his decision reflects his long-standing opposition to capital punishment and his belief that executions are incompatible with California’s values. “I take this action because I firmly believe that state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California’s values, undermines the foundations of our legal system, and diminishes each of us,” Newsom wrote in a letter announcing the commutations.

“I know we cannot execute people in our imperfect legal system and remain true to our core values, first among them justice and human decency,” he added.

The decision follows renewed national debate over the death penalty after the failed execution of Christa Pike in Tennessee. Pike survived after being administered two lethal doses of pentobarbital and was hospitalized in critical condition. The incident triggered international outrage and prompted renewed calls for a pause in executions across the country.

California has not carried out an execution since 2006, but hundreds of prisoners continued to live under death sentences. The state has the largest death-row population in the nation and one of the largest in the Western Hemisphere.

Newsom has opposed the death penalty for years. In 2019, he issued a moratorium on executions in California, preventing the state from carrying out death sentences while he remained governor.

He also dismantled the execution chamber at San Quentin State Prison, the facility historically associated with California’s death row. Prisoners sentenced to death were moved to other facilities, where some received greater access to programs and more freedom of movement than they had while housed in isolated death-row units.

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The governor’s office said the justice system’s delays were another factor in the decision. Of the 548 people who had been sentenced to death in California, 220 had reportedly waited at least 15 years to be assigned habeas counsel.

That legal representation is necessary for prisoners seeking to challenge their convictions or sentences through post-conviction proceedings. According to Newsom’s office, 139 prisoners had waited at least 20 years for counsel.

Officials also said that, without the state’s execution moratorium, 45 people had exhausted their appeals and could have been eligible for execution immediately.

Newsom acknowledged that his decision could be painful for families of murder victims. He said he understood that commuting death sentences might reopen traumatic memories and cause victims’ relatives to feel that justice had been denied.

“This decision is among the most difficult of my career, not because I doubt its necessity for our state but because I know its announcement may surface excruciating memories for victims’ families,” Newsom said.

“I hold this painful truth along with the belief that this is a righteous action,” he added.

The commutations do not erase the prisoners’ convictions or shorten their prison terms. Instead, the individuals will remain incarcerated for life without the possibility of parole. They will not be eligible to seek release through parole hearings.

Newsom’s decision could also influence the national debate over capital punishment as he is considered a possible Democratic presidential candidate in 2028. His opposition to executions has been a defining feature of his political record and could become part of his platform if he seeks the White House.

Governors from both political parties have taken similar steps in recent years. In 2003, Illinois Republican Gov. George Ryan commuted all 167 death sentences in the state before leaving office.

In 2024, North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper commuted 15 death sentences on his final day in office.

California’s action is substantially larger than those previous examples. By commuting all of the state’s death sentences, Newsom has ensured that no future California governor can resume executions for the prisoners covered by the order.

The decision is expected to generate strong reactions from both supporters and opponents of the death penalty. Supporters say it protects against irreversible mistakes in a legal system with lengthy appeals and documented delays. Critics are likely to argue that it disregards the severity of the crimes and the suffering experienced by victims’ families.

For now, the commuted prisoners will remain in state custody under life-without-parole sentences. Newsom’s action marks a historic shift in California’s approach to capital punishment and leaves the future of the state’s death penalty system uncertain.