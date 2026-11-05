Nithya Raman Defeats Karen Bass In Los Angeles Mayor Race

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has conceded the mayoral race to City Council-member Nithya Raman, ending her campaign two days after voters went to the polls.

The Associated Press also projected Raman as the winner shortly before noon Thursday. The latest figures from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office showed Raman with 429,450 votes, or 52.1%, compared with Bass’ 394,796 votes, or 47.9%. Raman held a lead of 34,654 votes as of Thursday morning.

Bass called Raman to congratulate her and said she was committed to ensuring a smooth transition of power. In a statement, she thanked her supporters, volunteers, labor organizations, community leaders, business leaders, elected officials, and young people who participated in her campaign.

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“Four years ago, you elected me as the first Black woman mayor in the history of Los Angeles,” Bass said. “You gave me the honor of serving the city that raised me, and every single day since, I have carried that responsibility with me.” Bass highlighted the challenges her administration faced, including the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, homelessness, public safety concerns, affordable housing, wildfires, and immigration-related tensions.

“Over the past four years, we have taken on some of the most difficult challenges facing any major American city,” she said. “Coming out of the pandemic, when encampments lined our streets and businesses were trying to reopen — we got Angelenos off the streets, made our neighborhoods safer, built more affordable housing, and created new opportunities for working families.”

She also pointed to the city’s response to devastating wildfires and her administration’s efforts to protect immigrant communities during confrontations with the Trump administration.

“We stood together through devastating wildfires and protected our immigrant communities when Donald Trump sent federal troops into our streets to spread fear and intimidation,” Bass said. “That progress belongs to all of us.”

Despite losing her reelection bid, Bass said she accepted the voters’ decision.

“While this is not the outcome we hoped for, the people of Los Angeles have spoken,” she said. “I have called Councilmember Nithya Raman to congratulate her on her victory, and I have committed to ensuring a smooth and seamless transition.”

Bass concluded by expressing her continued affection for the city. “I love Los Angeles. I believe in Los Angeles. And I will continue to ensure the promise of a better life belongs to all of us,” she said.

Raman campaigned on the argument that Los Angeles had deteriorated during Bass’ first term. In the final hours before Election Day, she focused on homelessness, infrastructure, public services, and the broader condition of the city.

The race remained highly competitive until the ballots were counted. Polls among likely voters showed the candidates running close together, forcing both campaigns to make final appeals to voters in the closing hours.

Raman urged supporters to back her campaign by emphasizing her personal connection to Los Angeles and her commitment to serving the city.

“Do you love Los Angeles?” Raman asked a cheering crowd. “I’m here. I’m running for mayor because I love this city so much.”

As a City Councilmember, Raman became known for focusing on housing, homelessness, transportation, and neighborhood services. Her mayoral campaign presented her as a candidate prepared to take a more aggressive approach to the city’s ongoing problems.

She argued that Los Angeles was in worse condition than it had been four years earlier and cited persistent infrastructure failures and homelessness challenges as evidence that voters were ready for new leadership. Raman’s victory marks a significant political shift for Los Angeles. Bass, who made history as the city’s first Black woman mayor, will now prepare to leave office after one term.

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The transition will give Raman the opportunity to shape a new administration and establish her priorities for the city. Among the most immediate challenges will be homelessness, housing affordability, public safety, transportation, infrastructure, and emergency preparedness.

Although Bass’ administration pointed to progress during her time in office, Raman’s victory indicates that a majority of voters wanted a different direction. The new mayor-elect will now face pressure to turn her campaign promises into concrete policies while managing one of the largest and most complex cities in the country.