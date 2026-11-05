Jimmy Kimmel Calls On Trump To Resign After Midterms: ‘Nobody Wants You!’

Just hours hours after voters handed Republicans a rough night at the polls, the late-night host used his Wednesday monologue to tell Donald Trump the verdict is in and the only thing left is to “Resign. Quit already. Just quit. Nobody wants you. Even you don’t want to be president anymore.”



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Kimmel opened by roasting the White House’s own social media. He pointed to a post reminding everyone that Trump is still president, then said the man spent the morning “sadly dancing alone to YMCA.” From there he got to the part that clearly bothered him most, which was the finger-pointing. According to the host, Trump went after Texas Governor Greg Abbott, jabbed at Fox News over its coverage, and then declared that he wasn’t on the ballot and would have won in a landslide if he had been…

Kimmel wasn’t having it. He told the president, “You were on the ballot,” and compared Trump to dog hair for showing up on everything. He also accused him of dividing the country like no one before, adding that the only thing that united Americans was teaming up to get rid of him.

The comedian expressed gratitude to voters who initially backed Trump in previous elections, but switched over to support Democrats this year. “To all those Republicans who voted for him the first time, and then the second time and third time, that decided yesterday I’ve had enough, thank you,” he said. “It’s hard to admit you made a mistake. Good for you for doing that.”

Meanwhile, in a statement shared with USA TODAY, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said, “Jimmy Kimmel is a no-talent loser who has beclowned himself with tanking ratings and by spewing disgusting lies to his dwindling audience. He is so devoid of actual talent that nobody with any commonsense would ever watch him unless it was to laugh at him.”

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