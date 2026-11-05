ICYMI: Diddy Turned 57 Yesterday, and His Kids Made It Count

Sean “Diddy” Combs turned 57 on Wednesday, November 4, and one thing hasn’t changed in the middle of everything: his family keeps showing up.



RELATED:Representative For Diddy Speaks Out After Report Claims His Prison Life Includes Massages, Hennessy, Netflix & Paid Cleaners

Of course Birthdays are different when you’re far from home, but the Combs kids have made a habit of making sure their father knows he’s loved.

Christian and Justin Combs shared throwback photos of their dad while wishing him a happy birthday and calling him the GOAT. His twins, Jessie James Combs and D’Lila Star Combs, posted a sweet message that read, “Happy birthday to the best dad ever!!! We love and miss you so much, and we wish we could celebrate with you on your special day.” His daughter Chance Combs also wrote, “Happy birthday!! I love you and miss you so much.” The love didn’t stop there. Quincy also shared a video, blasting his dad’s hit songs and baby Love closed out the tributes with an adorable birthday video message for her pops.

As many are aware, Diddy is serving the rest of his sentence at FCI Allenwood Low in Pennsylvania. He was transferred there from FCI Fort Dix in October, and the move was reportedly sparked by concerns about his safety inside the prison. He was sentenced in October 2025 to 50 months after being convicted on two prostitution transportation charges, and he was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking.

Even behind bars, the day came with a special menu. According to Us Weekly, he started with oatmeal and scrambled eggs, with pork roast and mashed potatoes at dinner. Not exactly a bottle-service birthday, but it’s what the day looked like.

The outpouring of love comes as his family continues to count down the days until he’s home. The Bureau of Prisons currently lists his release date as February 6, 2028, moved up earlier this week, though that date has shifted more than once. For now, his children are making sure he feels their support from afar, while staying positive through it all.