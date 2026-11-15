Hollywood’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from hospital roles to in‑home care. Here are several solid openings if you want to stay local and work in medicine.

Employer: Envision (at Memorial Regional Hospital )

Envision (at ) Location: Hollywood, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Approx. $590,000/year (newly enhanced compensation package)

This is a BC/BE Cardiothoracic Anesthesiologist role at a 797-bed flagship hospital and Level I Trauma Center. No in-house call (beeper from home), full benefits from Day 1, 401(k) with match, malpractice with tail, CME allowance, and a wide cardiac case mix including CABG, valves, VADs, transplants, and more.

Employer: Senior Helpers

Location: Hollywood, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay mentioned)

Provide non-medical support to seniors at home: companionship, help with meals, walking, hygiene, and daily tasks. This role offers flexible schedules, chances to grow your skills, and a team culture where most employees say their work has special meaning.

Employer: Pediatrix Medical Group

Location: Hollywood, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support physicians in a maternal-fetal medicine setting with both clinical and front-office tasks. You’ll room patients, take histories, assist with procedures, handle labs and injections (per state rules), and must be bilingual English/Spanish. Comes with a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, disability, FSAs/HSAs, 401(k), and an Employee Stock Purchase Program.

Employer: The Lakes Home Care

Location: Hollywood, FL (Broward County, home & clinic settings)

Type: Other (flexible / create your own schedule)

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Work with patients in home health and outpatient settings, doing assessments, treatment plans, and ADL-focused therapy for both seniors and kids. This role is ideal if you want flexible hours and a mix of clinic, home health, and acute care experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often have more than one opening once you’re in their system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.