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Hollywood
Hollywood hosts annual Cardboard Boat Race
2 days ago
The City of Hollywood held its annual Cardboard Boat Race, with Chief Levy serving as a judge and Hollywood Ocean Rescue lifeguards helping participants and guiding safe activity on the water. The event featured many creative cardboard boats and drew excited teams and spectators for a fun community day.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Hollywood Fire Rescue and Beach Safety
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