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🎁 Community Freebies in Hollywood — Garden Goods & a Sweet Cat
Hollywood neighbors are sharing some very useful free items this week, from garden supplies to a loving cat who needs a new home.
Used Brick Pavers about 600 - Free
Item: Used brick pavers (about 600 Chicago bricks)
Details:
- Former walkway about 21’ x 7’
- Set in sand, free of mortar (easier to reuse)
- Bricks are already near the city street for easy loading
- Great for garden paths, patios, or edging
Location: Greater Hollywood Hills, Hollywood, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wooden Fence Panel
Item: Gray wooden fence panel
Details:
- Described as in good condition
- Could be used to repair a fence or create a privacy screen in your yard
Location: Plunkett, Hollywood, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Cat for Adoption / Gato en adopción
Item: Adult cat for adoption (Hollywood / West Park area)
Details (English):
- Super quiet and very loving
- Always looks for physical contact and cuddles
- Very patient with kids, even when they pull his tail
- Owner can’t care for him anymore due to medical issues
- Has all paperwork and vaccines up to date
Detalles (español):
- Gato súper tranquilo y amoroso
- Muy paciente con los niños, aunque lo molesten
- El dueño actual no puede cuidarlo por razones de salud
- El gato tiene todos los papeles y vacunas al día
Location: Carver Ranches, West Park, FL (near Hollywood)
Source: nextdoor.com
Contact: Please call +1 (954) 826-6533 or send a message through Nextdoor.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If you’re interested in any of these free deals, try to reach out to the posters as soon as you can—free items in Hollywood tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.