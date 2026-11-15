Hollywood neighbors are sharing some very useful free items this week, from garden supplies to a loving cat who needs a new home.

Item: Used brick pavers (about 600 Chicago bricks)

Details:

Former walkway about 21’ x 7’

Set in sand , free of mortar (easier to reuse)

, free of mortar (easier to reuse) Bricks are already near the city street for easy loading

for easy loading Great for garden paths, patios, or edging

Location: Greater Hollywood Hills, Hollywood, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Gray wooden fence panel

Details:

Described as in good condition

Could be used to repair a fence or create a privacy screen in your yard

Location: Plunkett, Hollywood, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Adult cat for adoption (Hollywood / West Park area)

Details (English):

Super quiet and very loving

Always looks for physical contact and cuddles

Very patient with kids , even when they pull his tail

, even when they pull his tail Owner can’t care for him anymore due to medical issues

Has all paperwork and vaccines up to date

Detalles (español):

Gato súper tranquilo y amoroso

Muy paciente con los niños , aunque lo molesten

, aunque lo molesten El dueño actual no puede cuidarlo por razones de salud

El gato tiene todos los papeles y vacunas al día

Location: Carver Ranches, West Park, FL (near Hollywood)

Source: nextdoor.com

Contact: Please call +1 (954) 826-6533 or send a message through Nextdoor.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, try to reach out to the posters as soon as you can—free items in Hollywood tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.