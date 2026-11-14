Hollywood’s tech and engineering scene is busy right now, especially around healthcare, defense, and aerospace. If you’ve got hands-on skills or systems experience, there are some solid full-time roles open.

Employer: Memorial Healthcare System

Memorial Healthcare System Location: Hollywood, FL

Type: Full-time, onsite (day shift)

Salary: Not listed

Mid-level biomedical tech role working on complex medical devices in a hospital setting. You’ll test, repair, and maintain equipment, document work in a CMMS, and mentor BMET I techs. Requires an associate degree in science (or equivalent experience) and about 3+ years of medical equipment repair.

Employer: HEICO

Location: Hollywood, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level aerospace project engineer role focused on airworthy flight hardware. You’ll support QA and Supply Chain, review non-conforming parts, lead engineering changes, design test plans and tooling, and guide junior engineers. Ideal if you have strong drawing/manufacturing knowledge and want to stay close to flight-critical hardware.

Employer: MANTECH

Location: Hollywood, FL (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on electrical engineering role working with US Navy underwater acoustic systems. You’ll help design, test, and troubleshoot hydrophone and acoustic measurement setups, do in-water system prep and calibration, and support data collection and analysis. Requires a related bachelor’s degree, 2+ years with signal processing/acoustic systems, and ability to obtain a Secret clearance.

If one of these fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—good engineering roles in Hollywood don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.