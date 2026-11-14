Hollywood’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in aerospace and tech hardware. If you like hands-on work and precision, there are several solid full-time roles open.

Employer: HEICO / Aircraft Technology, Inc. (ATI)

HEICO / Aircraft Technology, Inc. (ATI) Location: Hollywood, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Inspect aircraft parts from start to finish to keep them airworthy for both commercial and military platforms. Good fit if you know FAA Part 145 rules and like detailed visual, dimensional, and functional inspections.

Employer: HEICO / LPI Corporation

Location: Hollywood, FL

Type: Full-time, Night Shift

Salary: Not listed

Night-shift role inspecting aerospace parts using tools and CMM equipment. Ideal if you’re comfortable with drawings, specs, and separating nonconforming parts in a regulated environment.

Employer: HEICO / Jet Avion Corporation

Location: Hollywood, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work at HEICO’s HQ inspecting PMA aircraft and engine parts. You’ll read engineering drawings, use precision tools (micrometers, calipers, gauges), and handle inspection records in systems like ERP and QMS.

Employer: HEICO / Aircraft Technology, Inc. (ATI)

Location: Hollywood, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level/early-career machinist role running manual lathes, mills, and grinders for aviation parts. Good if you want to grow your machining skills while doing setups, measuring parts, and keeping production moving.

Employer: Wholesale Renu

Location: Hollywood, FL (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000 – $50,000 per year

Hands-on testing of iPhones, Samsung, and Android devices—not a warehouse job. You’ll run diagnostics, check screens, cameras, batteries, and log defects; best for someone with at least 1 year of mobile device testing or repair.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists similar roles or shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.