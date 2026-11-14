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🏭 Multiple Hollywood, FL Manufacturing Jobs, Some Near $50K
Hollywood’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in aerospace and tech hardware. If you like hands-on work and precision, there are several solid full-time roles open.
Quality Inspector – FAA Part 145 (Aircraft Components)
- Employer: HEICO / Aircraft Technology, Inc. (ATI)
- Location: Hollywood, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Inspect aircraft parts from start to finish to keep them airworthy for both commercial and military platforms. Good fit if you know FAA Part 145 rules and like detailed visual, dimensional, and functional inspections.
Quality Inspector – Night Shift (Aerospace & Defense)
- Employer: HEICO / LPI Corporation
- Location: Hollywood, FL
- Type: Full-time, Night Shift
- Salary: Not listed
Night-shift role inspecting aerospace parts using tools and CMM equipment. Ideal if you’re comfortable with drawings, specs, and separating nonconforming parts in a regulated environment.
Quality Inspector – Aerospace PMA Parts
- Employer: HEICO / Jet Avion Corporation
- Location: Hollywood, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work at HEICO’s HQ inspecting PMA aircraft and engine parts. You’ll read engineering drawings, use precision tools (micrometers, calipers, gauges), and handle inspection records in systems like ERP and QMS.
Manual Machinist I – Aviation Components
- Employer: HEICO / Aircraft Technology, Inc. (ATI)
- Location: Hollywood, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level/early-career machinist role running manual lathes, mills, and grinders for aviation parts. Good if you want to grow your machining skills while doing setups, measuring parts, and keeping production moving.
Mobile Device Quality Control Technician (QC)
- Employer: Wholesale Renu
- Location: Hollywood, FL (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $45,000 – $50,000 per year
Hands-on testing of iPhones, Samsung, and Android devices—not a warehouse job. You’ll run diagnostics, check screens, cameras, batteries, and log defects; best for someone with at least 1 year of mobile device testing or repair.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists similar roles or shifts.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.