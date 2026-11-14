Hollywood’s hospitality scene is busy year-round, and local spots are hiring to keep up with the crowds. Here are a few solid options if you like working with people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Wendy’s

Wendy’s Location: Hollywood / Pembroke Pines, FL (8000 Pines Blvd)

(8000 Pines Blvd) Type: Full-time (flexible hours also mentioned)

(flexible hours also mentioned) Pay: $14.00 – $15.00/hour

Free meals on shift, paid training, and flexible schedules make this a good fit if you’re starting out or need hours that work around school or family. You’ll take orders, help in the kitchen, and keep the restaurant clean while working with a friendly crew.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Hollywood, FL

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Pay: Not listed

Lead the overnight front desk team at a major beachfront resort, handling check-ins, check-outs, and guest issues while keeping the lobby running smoothly. This role comes with Hilton’s well-known travel discounts, PTO, health benefits, and career growth opportunities.

Alternate listing with the same role and details is also on Indeed: Overnight Front Office Supervisor – Signia by Hilton Diplomat Beach Resort

Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group (DoubleTree by Hilton)

(DoubleTree by Hilton) Location: Hollywood, FL

Type: Full-time (tipped eligible)

(tipped eligible) Pay: Around $16/hour (listed compensation range: 16)

Keep guest rooms clean, stocked, and welcoming at a well-known hotel brand. This job offers daily pay options, multiple health insurance choices, PTO, 401(k) with company match, and discounts on things like event tickets and gym memberships.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.