📅 Cardboard Boat Race at Hollywood Marina

Get ready for a silly, splashy challenge at the Cardboard Boat Race hosted by the City of Hollywood Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts.

Bring your crew to Hollywood Marina, 700 Polk St, Hollywood, FL 33019 on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Teams design and build their boats out of cardboard off-site in advance, following the rules in the registration packet. Then you’ll race from the public boat docks for a shot at the trophy.

This is a fun, family-oriented event. Create a team name and theme for your boat, grab your paddles, and join the action—or just come watch the creative designs and cheer everyone on.

Pre-registration is required (via the event’s Registration Link).