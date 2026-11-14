Healthcare hiring is steady in Hollywood, FL right now, with options from clinic work to in-home care and wellness. Here are a few solid roles if you like working directly with patients and clients.

Employer: Memorial Healthcare System

Memorial Healthcare System Location: Hollywood, FL (Pembroke Road)

Type: Full-time, days

Salary: Not listed ($2,500 sign-on bonus)

You’ll handle both clinical and front-desk tasks in a busy primary care setting—vitals, phlebotomy, room setup, chart review, patient calls, and telehealth support. Requires an accredited Medical Assistant program and BLS, and is a good fit if you want hospital-system benefits and clear procedures.

Employer: GitelCare (concierge longevity & obesity medicine practice)

GitelCare (concierge longevity & obesity medicine practice) Location: Hollywood, FL

Type: Part-time / per-session, in person

Salary: Not listed

Teach one-on-one and small-group yoga for older adults and clients in weight-loss or post-rehab programs, working closely with a physician and personal trainer. Needs RYT-200, CPR/BLS, and comfort in a clinical, high-end wellness setting with flexible hours.

Employer: Applied ABC

Location: Hollywood, FL (home-based)

Type: Typically part-time/other (home visits)

Typically part-time/other (home visits) Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay per posting)

Provide 1:1 ABA therapy in children’s homes under BCBA supervision, collecting data and following behavior plans. They offer free 40-hour RBT training, priority case assignments, and career growth in ABA; ideal if you have 1+ year ABA experience and are studying or have a BA in a related field.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, use it as a starting point—click through, read the details, and see what else each employer is posting nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.