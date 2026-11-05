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Hollywood
Hollywood Police Highlight SWAT Team Role
7 days ago
The Hollywood Police Department SWAT Team carries out high-risk work, including executing dangerous search warrants, supporting critical operations, and deploying its BearCat armored vehicle when needed. These officers focus on protecting the community, removing dangerous individuals from the streets, and helping keep Hollywood safe.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Hollywood Police Department
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