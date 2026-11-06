🚌 Hollywood, FL Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Hollywood’s transportation scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up that keep the city moving and the streets looking sharp. Here are a few solid options if you like being active, outdoors, and around people.

Employer: City of Hollywood, Florida

City of Hollywood, Florida Location: Hollywood, FL

Salary: $20.86/hour

Type: Full-time

This role keeps city roads, sidewalks, beaches, and public spaces in good shape. Expect hands-on outdoor work, a 4-day work week, strong benefits and PTO, and steady city employment if you have at least 6 months of construction or maintenance experience and a valid Florida driver’s license.

Employer: El Car Wash

Location: Hollywood, FL

Salary: Not listed (hourly frontline role)

Not listed (hourly frontline role) Type: Full-time

You’ll run the car wash tunnel, guide cars safely, and keep things moving fast and smooth. This is active, on-your-feet work with benefits, 401(k) with 4% match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and free car washes, ideal if you’re reliable, safety-focused, and okay with outdoor, wet, and fast-paced conditions.

Employer: Circuit

Location: Hollywood, FL

Salary: $15.00/hour + tips

Type: Full-time

Drive electric shuttles around Hollywood, help locals and tourists get around, and share tips about the area. This is a good fit if you have 3+ years of safe driving, enjoy talking with people, can use smartphone/GPS apps, and like a fun, flexible, eco-friendly work environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; good local roles like these tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.