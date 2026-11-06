📣 Hollywood, FL Sales & Marketing – Multiple Local Openings

Hollywood’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with solid options for people who like working with customers, numbers, or live events. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Preston Harris Group

Preston Harris Group Location: Hollywood, FL (in office, Monday–Friday, 9 AM–5 PM)

(in office, Monday–Friday, 9 AM–5 PM) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support B2B sales by building accurate quotes and proposals for AV/IT projects. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, like working with technology and pricing, and have experience with ConnectWise, Excel, and vendor coordination.

Employer: LMN Studio

Location: Hollywood, FL (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $4,000–$5,000 per month

Help run promotional events and brand activations for a local marketing agency. Great if you’re organized, friendly, and like staying active while greeting guests, setting up events, and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: LMN Studio

Location: Hollywood, FL (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $4,000–$4,900 per month

Work on in‑store promotions and product awareness campaigns, talking with shoppers and showing off featured products. Ideal if you enjoy retail, have a people‑first attitude, and want hands‑on marketing experience.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—each one can open doors to more local opportunities.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.