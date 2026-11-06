🛒 Several Hollywood, FL Retail Jobs Up to $26/hr

Hollywood’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from big national brands to local spots. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, this week has some solid choices.

Employer: Seminole Tribe of Florida

Seminole Tribe of Florida Location: Hollywood, FL

Type: Full-time (Exempt)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Run daily operations for a busy convenience store, food service, and fuel site while leading a high-performing team. Great fit if you have 3+ years of C-store or gas station management and want a bigger role with strategy, growth, and compliance.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Hollywood, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15–$25/hour (typical range)

(typical range) Help customers on the sales floor, run the register, restock, and support photo/beauty and sometimes pharmacy. Good entry role if you’re 16+, like helping people, and want steady retail hours with a healthcare twist.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Hollywood, FL

Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week)

Pay: $17–$26/hour (typical range)

(typical range) Step into leadership by supervising the crew, handling opening/closing, and keeping the store running smoothly. Great next step if you have retail experience, want management duties, and can work a flexible schedule with some early, late, or weekend shifts.

Employer: Sparkling Image Car Wash

Location: Hollywood, FL (1214 N State Rd 7)

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person

Pay: Up to $25/hour with commissions

Outdoor, fast-paced sales role where you explain services, build relationships, and earn hourly pay plus unlimited commission. Nice pick if you’re 18+, love being outside, and want to “write your own check” with strong sales skills.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Hollywood, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Become the in-store Samsung home theater expert, demoing TVs and audio gear and helping customers understand tech in simple terms. Good fit if you have 1+ year in sales or customer service, enjoy electronics, and can work nights, weekends, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Keep your resume handy and apply while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.