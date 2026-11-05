🛒 Hollywood, FL Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Hollywood’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like fast-paced stores, beauty, or warehouse work. Here are several customer-facing roles hiring now in Hollywood, FL.

Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club

Location: Hollywood, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $20.00/hour (weekly pay)

Lead evening operations at a busy wholesale club—overseeing closing, perishable departments, and overall member experience. Great fit if you have retail leadership experience and want strong benefits, PTO, and growth in a large, stable company.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Hollywood, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Provide hair services and beauty consultations inside Ulta’s in-store salon while building your own clientele. Ideal if you have a cosmetology license, love beauty trends, and want steady guests plus big-brand support and training.

Employer: City Electric Supply

Location: Hollywood, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Mix of counter sales and warehouse work at a family-owned electrical wholesaler. You’ll help customers at the counter, handle orders, and move stock—good for someone active, customer-focused, and interested in long-term growth with strong benefits.

Employer: LMN Studio

Location: Hollywood, FL (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $4,000–$4,900 per month

Front-desk style role at a creative marketing agency, helping customers with questions and solutions while keeping service friendly and professional. Great if you enjoy people, want office-style hours, and like the idea of growing with a young, local studio.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.