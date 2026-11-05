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📣 Hollywood, FL Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Hollywood’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level roles to six-figure leadership jobs. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Business Development Managing Director or Partner
- Employer: PKF O'Connor Davies
- Location: Hollywood, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000 – $235,000 (depends on role, office, and experience)
Senior growth role at a top accounting and advisory firm, leading the full sales cycle and driving revenue across multiple industries. Best for someone with 10+ years of professional services business development and a strong C‑suite network.
Marketing Agent
- Location: Hollywood, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Compensation based on position and experience
Face‑to‑face marketing role where you represent brands at in‑person events and promotions. Good fit if you’re outgoing, like talking to people, and want hands-on training and room to grow in sales and marketing.
Communications Assistant – Immediate Start
- Location: Hollywood, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Compensation based on position and experience
Support customer communications and campaigns, helping keep messages clear and consistent. Great entry point if you’re organized, speak well, and want training plus career growth in communications.
Events Assistant – Immediate Start
- Employer: Impactia Corp
- Location: Hollywood, FL
- Type: Likely Full-time (events-focused)
Help run live events and brand activations, from setup to breakdown and guest interaction. Ideal if you like fast-paced, hands-on work and being on your feet at events.
Leasing Consultant – The Holly
- Employer: TRG Management
- Location: Hollywood, FL (The Holly by Soleste)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base salary + performance bonus
Front-line sales and customer service role at a busy apartment community. You’ll tour units, close leases, and support residents, with benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and development/tuition support.
Account Manager (Territory)
- Employer: World Emblem™
- Location: Hollywood, FL (field-based with remote work when not traveling)
- Type: Full-time
Manage and grow accounts for a global emblem and embroidery company, with regular travel to client sites. Good for someone with sales/account management experience, strong relationship skills, and comfort with a field + work-from-home mix.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while you interview.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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