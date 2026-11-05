🔧 Hollywood, FL hotel housekeeping: multiple roles hiring now

Hollywood’s hotel scene is busy year-round, so cleaning and maintenance jobs stay in demand. Right now a few solid housekeeping roles are open if you like fast-paced, hands-on work.

Employer: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood Location: Hollywood, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead public-area housekeeping at the famous Guitar Hotel and casino. You’ll supervise shift managers and cleaning staff, handle training, inspections, and supplies, and help keep a huge resort spotless. Must have 3+ years casino housekeeping management and be able to work nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Holiday Inn

Location: Hollywood, FL

Type: Other (in-person hotel roles)

Other (in-person hotel roles) Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour

Holiday Inn is hiring for several housekeeping spots: room attendants, laundry attendants, and housemen. Work is fast-paced and physical, with paid training, employee discounts, and shifts available days, nights, and overnights.

Employer: HOLLYWOOD HOTEL

Location: Hollywood, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $15.00 per hour

Support the housekeeping team by keeping public areas clean, moving supplies, and handling floor care. Good fit if you like staying active, have solid cleaning habits, and enjoy helping guests feel welcome.

If one of these looks right for you, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon—hotel roles here tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.