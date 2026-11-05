🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Hollywood FL

Looking for a new four-legged friend in Hollywood, FL? These adoptable dogs are ready to bring love, fun, and cuddles into a forever home.

Breed: Maltese mix

Maltese mix Age: 7 years (adult)

7 years (adult) Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Weight: 7 lbs

7 lbs Shelter: Paws2Care Coalition

Personality: Fun, spunky, and very loving. Martha Maddie enjoys walks and cuddles on the couch . She would really like to be the only pet so she doesn’t have to share her human.

Fun, spunky, and very loving. Martha Maddie enjoys and . She would really like to be the so she doesn’t have to share her human. Best home: A calm home where she can be the center of attention and soak up all the love.

A calm home where she can be the center of attention and soak up all the love. Contact: Text Ana at 305-525-3297 or email anapaws2care@gmail.com to meet her.

👉 Meet Martha Maddie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog / American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Bulldog / American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: 2 years (young adult)

2 years (young adult) Gender: Female

Female Color: White with gray/silver

White with gray/silver Weight: 70 lbs

70 lbs Adoption Fee: $400

Shelter/Rescue: Wags Dog Rescue and Training

Phone: (408) 318-5940

Health & training: Spayed, up to date on vaccinations , and crate-trained . She has been working hard on basic commands and leash walking .

Spayed, , and . She has been working hard on and . Personality: Athletic, stunning, and extremely intelligent . She adores her humans and her foster parents say she is an amazing girl .

Athletic, stunning, and . She and her foster parents say she is an . Other pets: Has met other dogs but can get tense and reactive on leash when dogs pass by. She would do best as an only dog with proper handling.

👉 Meet Calypso and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)

Hound mix (unknown type) Age: 8 weeks (baby puppy)

8 weeks (baby puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white Weight: 9 lbs

9 lbs Adoption Fee: $500

Shelter/Rescue: Wags Dog Rescue and Training

Phone: (408) 318-5940

Personality: Adorable, snuggly , and a complete sweetheart . Very social and had no issues meeting new people and other dogs after being surrendered to WAGS. She enjoys children and loves to be held.

Adorable, , and a . Very and had no issues meeting new people and other dogs after being surrendered to WAGS. She and loves to be held. Favorite things: Being cuddled and giving hundreds of kisses to her humans.

👉 Meet Cricket and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Hollywood, FL, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Share this with friends and family so these pups can find their forever families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.