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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Hollywood FL
Looking for a new four-legged friend in Hollywood, FL? These adoptable dogs are ready to bring love, fun, and cuddles into a forever home.
Martha Maddie
- Breed: Maltese mix
- Age: 7 years (adult)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Weight: 7 lbs
- Shelter: Paws2Care Coalition
- Personality: Fun, spunky, and very loving. Martha Maddie enjoys walks and cuddles on the couch. She would really like to be the only pet so she doesn’t have to share her human.
- Best home: A calm home where she can be the center of attention and soak up all the love.
- Contact: Text Ana at 305-525-3297 or email anapaws2care@gmail.com to meet her.
👉 Meet Martha Maddie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Calypso
- Breed: American Bulldog / American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: 2 years (young adult)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with gray/silver
- Weight: 70 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $400
- Shelter/Rescue: Wags Dog Rescue and Training
- Phone: (408) 318-5940
- Health & training: Spayed, up to date on vaccinations, and crate-trained. She has been working hard on basic commands and leash walking.
- Personality: Athletic, stunning, and extremely intelligent. She adores her humans and her foster parents say she is an amazing girl.
- Other pets: Has met other dogs but can get tense and reactive on leash when dogs pass by. She would do best as an only dog with proper handling.
👉 Meet Calypso and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cricket
- Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)
- Age: 8 weeks (baby puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white
- Weight: 9 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $500
- Shelter/Rescue: Wags Dog Rescue and Training
- Phone: (408) 318-5940
- Personality: Adorable, snuggly, and a complete sweetheart. Very social and had no issues meeting new people and other dogs after being surrendered to WAGS. She enjoys children and loves to be held.
- Favorite things: Being cuddled and giving hundreds of kisses to her humans.
👉 Meet Cricket and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Hollywood, FL, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Share this with friends and family so these pups can find their forever families.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.