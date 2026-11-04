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Hollywood
Lt. Humberto Fernandez retires after 25 years
3 days ago
Lieutenant Humberto Fernandez is retiring from Hollywood Fire Rescue and Beach Safety after 25 years of service to the City of Hollywood. He is honored for his professionalism, humility, leadership, and years of guiding and supporting many firefighters in the department.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Hollywood Fire Rescue and Beach Safety
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