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Santa Cares offers sensory-friendly Santa visits
Holly Springs Parks and Recreation is offering Santa Cares, a Santa visit in a calm setting for families with all types of special needs, with support for sensory, physical, and developmental needs. Only one adult from each household needs to register, and a link to choose time slots for the whole family is sent at registration. Families can learn more and register online at bit.ly/4Av56Jd, through the Holly Springs RecPass app at hollyspringsnc.gov/recpass, or in person at the Hunt Recreation Center, Bass Lake Park, or Holly Springs Cultural Center.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Holly Springs Parks and Recreation
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