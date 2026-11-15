Holly Springs Parks and Recreation is offering Santa Cares, a Santa visit in a calm setting for families with all types of special needs, with support for sensory, physical, and developmental needs. Only one adult from each household needs to register, and a link to choose time slots for the whole family is sent at registration. Families can learn more and register online at bit.ly/4Av56Jd, through the Holly Springs RecPass app at hollyspringsnc.gov/recpass, or in person at the Hunt Recreation Center, Bass Lake Park, or Holly Springs Cultural Center.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Holly Springs Parks and Recreation