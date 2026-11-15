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Holly Springs
📅 Thanksgiving Farmers Market in Holly Springs – Nov 21
4 days ago
📅 Thanksgiving farmers market in Holly Springs
Get your Thanksgiving shopping done at the Holly Springs Farmers Market - Thanksgiving Market on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 9:00 AM.
Location: 300 W Ballentine St, Holly Springs, NC 27540.
The market is set up as a one-stop spot for your holiday needs, with local vendors offering fresh, flavorful, and nutritious products to help make your Thanksgiving meal special.
More Info: Calendar • Holly Springs Farmers Market - Thanksgi...
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