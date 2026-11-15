📅 Thanksgiving farmers market in Holly Springs

Get your Thanksgiving shopping done at the Holly Springs Farmers Market - Thanksgiving Market on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 9:00 AM.

Location: 300 W Ballentine St, Holly Springs, NC 27540.

The market is set up as a one-stop spot for your holiday needs, with local vendors offering fresh, flavorful, and nutritious products to help make your Thanksgiving meal special.