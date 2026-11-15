Looking for a furry friend in Holly Springs, NC? These dogs are safe in foster care with Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation and are now looking for loving forever homes.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Boxer mix

Labrador Retriever / Boxer mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation

Adoption fee: $400 (includes vetting, likely spay/neuter and microchip per rescue’s usual care)

Iris is part of the Purple Ribbon Litter, rescued with her six siblings and now safe in a loving foster home. She’s getting all the care and vet visits she needs so she’ll be ready for her forever family soon. Applications are reviewed in the order they’re received, so getting your form in early really matters.

👉 Meet Iris and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (about 8 weeks old as of 11/9)

Baby (about 8 weeks old as of 11/9) Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation

Adoption fee: $400

Athens is one of the Campus Crew puppies, bottle-fed from just a couple of weeks old and now thriving. She’s described as sweet, playful, and outgoing, with slightly longer, fluffier fur than her siblings. Many in her litter also have double rear dewclaws (those extra little toes on the back feet), which is a cute and unique feature.

👉 Meet Athens and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium) / Labrador Retriever mix

Terrier (medium) / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation

Adoption fee: $400 (covers vetting, microchip, and spay/neuter per listing)

Blanche is a sweet, smart girl who was saved off a kill list and is now safe in foster care. Her foster says she listens very well, loves her dog bed, and doesn’t care about cats. She likes dogs but doesn’t need another dog in the home to be happy. She loves kids and “just wants someone to follow around,” making her a wonderful companion for a family or person who wants a loyal shadow.

👉 Meet Blanche and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation

Adoption fee: $400

Ralph is a young Shih Tzu mix puppy in the care of Pawfect Match. Details are limited on his listing, but he’s receiving proper care and vetting through the rescue. For the most current info on his personality, training, and readiness date, check his online profile or contact the rescue directly.

👉 Meet Ralph and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation

Adoption fee: $400

Peter is part of the Peter Rabbit Litter, a group of Shih Tzu mix puppies in foster care. The rescue notes that more information is available on their website, so you can learn about his temperament and needs before applying.

👉 Meet Peter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation

Adoption fee: $400

Cottontail is another adorable member of the Peter Rabbit Litter. Like his littermates, he’s being cared for by Pawfect Match and will be ready for a forever home once his vetting is complete. Check his listing for updates on his progress and personality.

👉 Meet Cottontail and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Holly Springs, NC and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider these wonderful pups and adults from Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation. Visit their listings, fill out an application, and share these dogs with friends and neighbors who might be looking.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.