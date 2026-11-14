Holly Springs biotech is booming, and Amgen’s new site is driving a lot of that growth. If you’re into GMP work, night shifts, or lab leadership, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Amgen

Amgen Location: Holly Springs, NC

Type: Full-time, 12-hour day shift (2-2-3 after startup)

Salary: Range is posted by Amgen (varies by experience)

Support Amgen’s newest FleX Batch drug substance plant, starting with Monday–Friday days and moving to a 12-hour day shift once operations ramp up. You’ll handle raw materials, solution prep, parts washing/autoclave work, and help lead daily floor activities in a cGMP, 24/7 manufacturing environment.

Employer: Amgen (via BioSpace listing)

Amgen (via listing) Location: Holly Springs, NC

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Range is posted by Amgen (varies by experience)

Lead QC bioassay testing (ELISA and cell-based methods) and help run the 2nd-shift lab, including scheduling, training junior staff, and handling deviations/CAPAs. Good fit if you have GMP analytical experience and like being the go-to person for evening operations.

Employer: Amgen (via BioSpace listing)

Amgen (via listing) Location: Holly Springs, NC

Type: Full-time, night shift, on-site

Salary: Range is posted by Amgen (varies by experience)

On-the-floor Plant QA role supporting bulk drug substance manufacturing and new product introductions on nights. You’ll give real-time GMP guidance, review deviations/CAPAs and change controls, and support audits while working closely with manufacturing and labs.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while Holly Springs hiring is hot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.