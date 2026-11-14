Holly Springs has some very special dogs hoping for a second chance at love. Each one is in the care of Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation and looking for a safe, patient, and loving home.

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix

Poodle (Miniature) mix Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation

Location: Holly Springs, NC

About Bennett:

Bennett is a sweet 3-year-old Poodle who came from a puppy mill. He is still learning what life in a real home is like. He can be nervous and unsure, but he is making progress every day with gentle care.

He will do best with a family that can offer patience, kindness, and calm encouragement while he learns to trust people and enjoy the good life he deserves.

Contact: Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation

Phone: (919) 522-1307 (main rescue line)

👉 Meet Bennett and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) mix

Shepherd (unknown type) mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee (bonded pair): $550 total for Sheba & Bambi

Shelter: Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation

Location: Holly Springs, NC

About Sheba:

Sheba is part of a bonded pair with her best friend Bambi. They are described as “CAT, KID and HOUSE APPROVED” and are looking for a forever home together. Their foster family calls them an “easy, ready-made pair of pups.”

Sheba and Bambi came into rescue after their owner passed away, and they’re now hoping for a calm, loving home where they can stay side by side.

Contact: Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation

Phone: (919) 522-1307

👉 Meet Sheba and apply to adopt this bonded pair on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee (bonded pair): $550 total for Bambi & Sheba

Shelter: Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation

Location: Holly Springs, NC

About Bambi:

Bambi is the smaller half of this bonded duo with Sheba. Like Sheba, she is “CAT, KID and HOUSE APPROVED” and part of an easy, ready-made pair. These two girls have already lived together and are looking for a home that will welcome both of them as a package deal.

If you’re hoping for instant companionship and two built-in best friends, Sheba and Bambi may be the perfect match.

Contact: Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation

Phone: (919) 522-1307

👉 Meet Bambi and apply to adopt this bonded pair on adoptapet

If you’re near Holly Springs, NC, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs—or sharing their stories so they can find their families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.