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🐶 Gentle, Resilient Dogs in Holly Springs Ready for Adoption
Holly Springs has some very special dogs hoping for a second chance at love. Each one is in the care of Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation and looking for a safe, patient, and loving home.
Bennett
- Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix
- Age: Adult (about 3 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $400
- Shelter: Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation
- Location: Holly Springs, NC
About Bennett:
Bennett is a sweet 3-year-old Poodle who came from a puppy mill. He is still learning what life in a real home is like. He can be nervous and unsure, but he is making progress every day with gentle care.
He will do best with a family that can offer patience, kindness, and calm encouragement while he learns to trust people and enjoy the good life he deserves.
Contact: Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation
Phone: (919) 522-1307 (main rescue line)
👉 Meet Bennett and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sheba (bonded with Bambi)
- Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) mix
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption fee (bonded pair): $550 total for Sheba & Bambi
- Shelter: Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation
- Location: Holly Springs, NC
About Sheba:
Sheba is part of a bonded pair with her best friend Bambi. They are described as “CAT, KID and HOUSE APPROVED” and are looking for a forever home together. Their foster family calls them an “easy, ready-made pair of pups.”
Sheba and Bambi came into rescue after their owner passed away, and they’re now hoping for a calm, loving home where they can stay side by side.
Contact: Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation
Phone: (919) 522-1307
👉 Meet Sheba and apply to adopt this bonded pair on adoptapet
Bambi (bonded with Sheba)
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee (bonded pair): $550 total for Bambi & Sheba
- Shelter: Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation
- Location: Holly Springs, NC
About Bambi:
Bambi is the smaller half of this bonded duo with Sheba. Like Sheba, she is “CAT, KID and HOUSE APPROVED” and part of an easy, ready-made pair. These two girls have already lived together and are looking for a home that will welcome both of them as a package deal.
If you’re hoping for instant companionship and two built-in best friends, Sheba and Bambi may be the perfect match.
Contact: Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation
Phone: (919) 522-1307
👉 Meet Bambi and apply to adopt this bonded pair on adoptapet
If you’re near Holly Springs, NC, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs—or sharing their stories so they can find their families.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.