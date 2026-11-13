Holly Springs is busy with growth, and engineering firms here are hiring to keep up. If you’re in civil, survey, or biopharma CQV, there are solid options right in town.

Employer: Kimley-Horn

Kimley-Horn Location: Holly Springs, NC (onsite)

Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on civil design work using tools like AutoCAD, Civil 3D, MicroStation, GIS, and more. Great fit for students in an ABET-accredited engineering program who want real project experience in site design, permitting, and planning.

Employer: Kimley-Horn

Kimley-Horn Location: Holly Springs, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level survey role (about 10+ years experience) working on subdivision maps, ALTA and topo surveys, boundary analysis, and legal descriptions using AutoCAD Civil 3D. Comes with strong benefits like 2:1 401(k) match, profit sharing, low-cost health plans, and flexible time off.

Employer: Grove Technical Resources

Grove Technical Resources Location: Holly Springs, NC (onsite)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Lead commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV) for a large GMP biopharma facility, focusing on facilities, utilities, and pharma water systems (WPU/WFI). Good match if you’ve owned CapEx CQV projects, handled GMP change control, and can drive validation from strategy through closeout.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.