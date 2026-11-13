Holly Springs is turning into a serious biotech and manufacturing hub, with big names building out new facilities and hiring now. If you want stable, hands-on work with room to grow, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: FUJIFILM Biotechnologies

FUJIFILM Biotechnologies Location: Holly Springs, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead quality for new products moving into this huge new biomanufacturing site. You’ll own tech transfer quality systems, work across Manufacturing, Supply Chain, QC, and Validation, and act as the QA subject-matter expert with clients and regulators.

Employer: FUJIFILM Biotechnologies

FUJIFILM Biotechnologies Location: Holly Springs, NC

Type: Full-time (24/7 facility; shift work, weekends/nights possible)

(24/7 facility; shift work, weekends/nights possible) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in drug product manufacturing, including parts prep, formulation, sterile filling, and visual inspection. Good fit if you have cGMP experience (or a related degree) and want to help start up a modern fill-finish facility with strong training and benefits.

Employer: Amgen

Location: Holly Springs, NC

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (weekend/holiday support as needed)

(weekend/holiday support as needed) Salary: Range posted by Amgen; actual pay depends on skills and experience

Lead second-shift QC bioassay testing for biologic products, including ELISA and cell-based methods. You’ll coordinate shift work, review data for GMP compliance, train junior staff, and help qualify new equipment in a growing biotech site.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more openings nearby, and they’re growing fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.