Holly Springs is quietly turning into a biotech hub, and FUJIFILM Biotechnologies is doing a lot of the hiring. If you’re into lab work and GMP science, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: FUJIFILM Biotechnologies

FUJIFILM Biotechnologies Location: Holly Springs, NC

Holly Springs, NC Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Not listed

Lead the QC Chemistry lab on first shift, managing a team that runs chromatography, spectroscopy, electrophoresis, wet chemistry, glycan analysis, and more for biologics manufacturing. You’ll handle scheduling, audit readiness, method oversight, investigations/CAPAs, and cross-functional work with Manufacturing, QA, and Process Science.

Good fit if you have:

BS (5+ yrs) or MS (3+ yrs) in Chemistry, Biochemistry, Biological Sciences, or related field

in Chemistry, Biochemistry, Biological Sciences, or related field 2+ years team management and 3+ years in a GMP analytical lab (biotech, pharma, CRO/CLO)

Employer: FUJIFILM Biotechnologies

FUJIFILM Biotechnologies Location: Holly Springs, NC

Holly Springs, NC Type: Full-time, onsite (supports 24/7 facility)

(supports facility) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level to early-career role in QC Microbiology, doing microbial testing on in-process, drug product, EM/UM, and raw material samples. You’ll support environmental and utilities monitoring, run tests like Bioburden, Endotoxin, Sterility, help with data review, deviations/CAPAs, and lab maintenance.

Good fit if you have:

Bachelor’s in a scientific discipline (Microbiology, Chemistry, Biochemistry, Biology preferred)

(Microbiology, Chemistry, Biochemistry, Biology preferred) 0–1+ years experience; GMP QC micro lab experience and compendial methods are a plus

experience; experience and compendial methods are a plus Willingness to work a schedule that supports a 24/7 manufacturing operation

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—FUJIFILM is growing fast here, and roles update often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.