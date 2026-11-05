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🍽️ Holly Springs NC Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Open
Holly Springs is quietly building a strong food scene, from childcare kitchens to rooftop cocktails and big-name chains. Here are several local spots hiring right now.
Cook for Childcare Center
- Employer: Kiddie Academy of Holly Springs Towne Center
- Location: Holly Springs, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour
Plan and cook snacks and meals for kids, keep the kitchen clean, and handle food orders and inventory. Day shifts only, with 401(k) and a steady weekday routine in a childcare setting.
Kitchen Help
- Employer: BEP Vietnamese Kitchen
- Location: Holly Springs, NC
- Type: Not listed (in-person restaurant role)
- Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour
Support daily prep and cooking, follow recipes, and keep the kitchen clean and safe. Good fit if you have some kitchen experience and want to learn more, plus you get an employee discount on food.
Restaurant Manager
- Employer: Nightingale Rooftop Restaurant & Bar
- Location: Downtown Holly Springs, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $45,000 – $50,000 per year
Lead front-of-house service at an elevated rooftop restaurant, run shifts, handle scheduling, and help shape the cocktail and beverage program. Comes with dental, vision, PTO, paid training, and an employee discount.
Restaurant Manager
- Employer: Shake Shack
- Location: Holly Springs, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (management role with bonuses)
Oversee daily operations at a busy, fast-casual spot, train and coach the team, and keep service smooth and safe. Offers weekly pay, performance bonuses, meal discounts, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and parental leave.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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