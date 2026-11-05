🍽️ Holly Springs NC Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Open

Holly Springs is quietly building a strong food scene, from childcare kitchens to rooftop cocktails and big-name chains. Here are several local spots hiring right now.

Employer: Kiddie Academy of Holly Springs Towne Center

Kiddie Academy of Holly Springs Towne Center Location: Holly Springs, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

Plan and cook snacks and meals for kids, keep the kitchen clean, and handle food orders and inventory. Day shifts only, with 401(k) and a steady weekday routine in a childcare setting.

Employer: BEP Vietnamese Kitchen

Location: Holly Springs, NC

Type: Not listed (in-person restaurant role)

Not listed (in-person restaurant role) Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour

Support daily prep and cooking, follow recipes, and keep the kitchen clean and safe. Good fit if you have some kitchen experience and want to learn more, plus you get an employee discount on food.

Employer: Nightingale Rooftop Restaurant & Bar

Location: Downtown Holly Springs, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $45,000 – $50,000 per year

Lead front-of-house service at an elevated rooftop restaurant, run shifts, handle scheduling, and help shape the cocktail and beverage program. Comes with dental, vision, PTO, paid training, and an employee discount.

Employer: Shake Shack

Location: Holly Springs, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (management role with bonuses)

Oversee daily operations at a busy, fast-casual spot, train and coach the team, and keep service smooth and safe. Offers weekly pay, performance bonuses, meal discounts, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and parental leave.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.