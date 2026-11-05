🏭 Holly Springs, NC Manufacturing: Multiple Roles From $18/hr to $150K+

Holly Springs’ biomanufacturing scene is booming, with big pharma plants going up and steady production work nearby. If you like hands-on work and stable hours, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: Genentech

Genentech Location: Holly Springs, NC

Salary: $81,400 – $151,200/year + potential annual bonus

Type: Full-time

Lead maintenance on high-tech pharmaceutical compounding and filling equipment at Roche/Genentech’s new $2B drug product facility. Mix of startup project work and long-term GMP maintenance, with a focus on troubleshooting, mentoring techs, and using automation/AI tools in a cutting-edge plant.

Employer: FUJIFILM Biotechnologies

Location: Holly Springs, NC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Build and lead the site reliability program for what’s planned to be North America’s largest end-to-end biopharma manufacturing facility. You’ll manage a team of reliability engineers, own RCM/CBM strategy, and partner across maintenance, engineering, and quality to keep critical GMP equipment running at peak performance.

Employer: Alianza

Location: Sanford, NC (commutable from Holly Springs)

Salary: $18.00/hour

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 6:00 AM–4:30 PM)

Hands-on role assembling wooden roof and floor trusses in a lumber production facility. Great fit if you have construction, carpentry, or manufacturing experience and want steady daytime hours with lots of physical activity and tool work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—these big facilities tend to post related roles as they ramp up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.