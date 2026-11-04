🍽️ Multiple Holly Springs Food Service Jobs With Benefits

Holly Springs has a few solid food service openings right now, from entry-level part-time to full-time management with benefits. Good mix if you want flexible hours or a step up into leadership.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops Location: Holly Springs, MS

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-counter restaurant role handling orders, cash register, and basic food prep in a fast-paced travel stop. No experience needed and they offer tuition assistance, PTO, flexible scheduling, 401(k) match, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops Location: Holly Springs, MS

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Back-of-house style role focused on deli items like salads, sandwiches, and fresh-cut fruit, plus keeping coffee and fountain areas stocked and clean. Comes with tuition assistance, PTO, flexible scheduling, 401(k) match, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days, and they’ll train you.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 621 Highway 7 South, Holly Springs, MS 38635

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the day-to-day operations of a quick-service restaurant inside Circle K, including hiring, training, scheduling, and hitting sales and profit goals. Role comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, discounts, and quarterly incentives) and needs 2+ years of restaurant management experience.

If something here fits what you’re looking for, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.