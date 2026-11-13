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Holliston
🚧 Arch Street reopens around noon on November 12
4 days ago
🚧 Arch Street reopens around noon Thursday
The Arch St culvert work in Holliston is now finished.
Arch Street will reopen to traffic on Thursday, November 12, around noontime.
If you’ve been detouring around this area, you can plan to start using Arch Street again around midday on Nov. 12.
More Info: Arch Street reopening Thursday, November 12th • Ho...
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