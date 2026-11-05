🏛️ Holliston Board of Health Nov. 10 Zoom Meeting & Permit Updates

🏛️ The Holliston Board of Health will meet on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 7:00 PM by Zoom. You can join by computer at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81701425636 (Meeting ID 817 0142 5636, Password 13579) or by phone at 1-646-558-8656 with the same ID and password.

The meeting will start with public comment, where residents can speak, then move to the Director’s Report. Topics there will include:

Hiring nursing services and the “Professional and tech” budget line (including Advertising and G & L Labs )

and the budget line (including Advertising and ) Updates from the HDAAC meeting on 11/4/26

The MHOA Conference

The Food Inspection program and use of the Food Code Pro system

program and use of the system The Groundwater Subcommittee meeting from 11/5

The Director will also review recent permits and inspections:

Form A approvals : 1 new (a 15 x 8 shed at 53 Wingate Rd. on 10/23/2026 ), 130 total so far this year

: new (a at on ), total so far this year Septic plan approvals : 6 new (Prentice St. Lot 12A , Lot 12B , 163 Overlook Dr. , 93 Jerrold St. , 12 Gregory Rd. , 39 Dean Rd. ), 69 year-to-date

: new (Prentice St. , , , , , ), year-to-date Perc tests: 4 new (106 Cedar St., 17 Greenview St., 289 Washington St., 469 Central St.), 54 year-to-date

They will then take up new business, approve 10/27/2026 minutes, review bills, and hear Board member comments. The next meeting is set for November 24, 2026 at 7:00 PM.