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🏛️ Holliston Board of Health Nov. 10 Zoom Meeting & Permit Updates
🏛️ The Holliston Board of Health will meet on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 7:00 PM by Zoom. You can join by computer at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81701425636 (Meeting ID 817 0142 5636, Password 13579) or by phone at 1-646-558-8656 with the same ID and password.
The meeting will start with public comment, where residents can speak, then move to the Director’s Report. Topics there will include:
- Hiring nursing services and the “Professional and tech” budget line (including Advertising and G & L Labs)
- Updates from the HDAAC meeting on 11/4/26
- The MHOA Conference
- The Food Inspection program and use of the Food Code Pro system
- The Groundwater Subcommittee meeting from 11/5
The Director will also review recent permits and inspections:
- Form A approvals: 1 new (a 15 x 8 shed at 53 Wingate Rd. on 10/23/2026), 130 total so far this year
- Septic plan approvals: 6 new (Prentice St. Lot 12A, Lot 12B, 163 Overlook Dr., 93 Jerrold St., 12 Gregory Rd., 39 Dean Rd.), 69 year-to-date
- Perc tests: 4 new (106 Cedar St., 17 Greenview St., 289 Washington St., 469 Central St.), 54 year-to-date
They will then take up new business, approve 10/27/2026 minutes, review bills, and hear Board member comments. The next meeting is set for November 24, 2026 at 7:00 PM.
More Info: https://www.townofholliston.us/AgendaCenter/ViewFi...
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