Hollis manufacturing is busy right now, with local plants hiring for both hands-on production and leadership roles. If you like building real products and want steady, full-time work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin Location: Hollis, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a small team of engineering techs while still doing hands-on process work yourself. You’ll drive process improvements, support new product launches, manage capital projects, and partner closely with operations to hit safety, quality, delivery, and cost goals.

Employer: Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (Vishay UltraSource)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (Vishay UltraSource) Location: Hollis, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-to-mid level production role running and troubleshooting equipment that helps build high-tech electronic components. You’ll set up machines, do microscope inspections, follow detailed drawings, and log work in their ERP system in a clean, high-tech shop.

Employer: Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (Vishay Specialty Thin Film)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (Vishay Specialty Thin Film) Location: Hollis, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Floor-focused leadership role owning performance across all shifts in a custom thin-film job shop. You’ll turn the monthly plan into daily execution, manage constraints and flow, lead supervisors, and use Lean tools to boost safety, quality, delivery, and cost.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.