The Community Free Library at 86 Public Square, Holley, NY is collecting 500 Christmas cards for veterans at local VA hospitals and is hosting community card‑making on November 7, 14, 21, and 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Supplies needed include Christmas cards, envelopes, cardstock, and craft items, and both handmade and store‑bought cards are welcome. More information: www.holleylibrary.org

This content is adapted from materials provided by Community Free Library-Holley