📅 Buy Memory Bulbs for Holley tree lighting by Dec. 4

📅 Memory Bulb reading & tree lighting – Holley

You can buy Memory Bulbs now for the Tree Lighting on 12/5/26 at 5 pm at the Memory Tree on the east lawn of the Village Office.

Buying schedule:

Now–11/20 (business days, 9 am–3 pm): Buy at the Police Station on Thomas Street .

Buy at the . 11/23–12/4 (business days): Buy at the Village Office (front entrance will be open).

Buy at the (front entrance will be open). You can also print the form and mail it in or drop it in the mailbox near the stairs.

Please:

Use this year’s form shown in the post .

. Mark each as “In Honor Of” (living) or “In Memory Of” (deceased) .

or . Put one name per form .

. Include your contact info in case there are questions.

The mayor will read each name exactly as written on the form at the ceremony.