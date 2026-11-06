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📅 Buy Memory Bulbs for Holley tree lighting by Dec. 4

8 days ago

📅 Memory Bulb reading & tree lighting – Holley

You can buy Memory Bulbs now for the Tree Lighting on 12/5/26 at 5 pm at the Memory Tree on the east lawn of the Village Office.

Buying schedule:

  • Now–11/20 (business days, 9 am–3 pm): Buy at the Police Station on Thomas Street.
  • 11/23–12/4 (business days): Buy at the Village Office (front entrance will be open).
  • You can also print the form and mail it in or drop it in the mailbox near the stairs.

Please:

  • Use this year’s form shown in the post.
  • Mark each as “In Honor Of” (living) or “In Memory Of” (deceased).
  • Put one name per form.
  • Include your contact info in case there are questions.

The mayor will read each name exactly as written on the form at the ceremony.

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