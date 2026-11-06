undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Shopping
📅 Buy Memory Bulbs for Holley tree lighting by Dec. 4
8 days ago
📅 Memory Bulb reading & tree lighting – Holley
You can buy Memory Bulbs now for the Tree Lighting on 12/5/26 at 5 pm at the Memory Tree on the east lawn of the Village Office.
Buying schedule:
- Now–11/20 (business days, 9 am–3 pm): Buy at the Police Station on Thomas Street.
- 11/23–12/4 (business days): Buy at the Village Office (front entrance will be open).
- You can also print the form and mail it in or drop it in the mailbox near the stairs.
Please:
- Use this year’s form shown in the post.
- Mark each as “In Honor Of” (living) or “In Memory Of” (deceased).
- Put one name per form.
- Include your contact info in case there are questions.
The mayor will read each name exactly as written on the form at the ceremony.
More Info: News and Information
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.