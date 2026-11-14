Holland’s trades scene is busy right now—solid pay, year‑round work, and plenty of room to grow if you like working with your hands.

Here are several strong options hiring now in and around Holland, OH:

Employer: USA Insulation of Toledo

USA Insulation of Toledo Location: Holland, OH (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $20.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, paid time off

Year‑round work installing insulation in homes—no seasonal layoffs. All training is provided, there’s a sign-on bonus (after 90 days in good standing), and you’ll be working with foam, fiberglass, and more in attics, basements, and crawlspaces. Must have a valid driver’s license, pass a background check, and be able to lift up to 80 lbs.

Employer: Mold Medics of Toledo

Mold Medics of Toledo Location: Holland, OH (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $20.00/hour (starts at $17/hour , potential overtime)

(starts at , potential overtime) Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, HSA, life insurance

Hands-on role learning mold remediation and restoration with a clear path to become a Crew Lead. You’ll help prep and contain work areas, remove mold, assist with demo, and run equipment. Great fit if you’re reliable, physically strong, and want a long-term trade career—no experience needed, they will train.

Employer: Import Towing

Import Towing Location: Holland, OH (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $22.00 – $50.00/hour , paid weekly, based on certifications and experience

, paid weekly, based on certifications and experience Benefits: Health, dental, vision, retirement plan, paid time off, professional development

A-level tech role in a well-established, fully equipped shop—no weekends and a straight‑forward “fix cars, have fun, make money” vibe. You’ll work with specialty tools alongside experienced techs, with strong earning potential if you bring solid skills and certifications.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—details on hours and requirements are all in the listings, and trades skills transfer well.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.